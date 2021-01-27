Adorable, adoptable pets in Marion County

MARION COUNTY- Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion Co. looking for their new loving homes.

Marlin is a five-year-old mixed breed dog who is always ready to play.

Shelter staff say this guy is silly, a bit goofy and just loves learning.

He would be thrilled to find a family who can teach him more commands, give him some attention and let him tag along on road trips.

Nadia is a shy, five-year-old Akita mix looking for a patient family.

She’s a little nervous around strangers and new situations, and would go well with a calm household where loved ones can let her feel safe and appreciate her loyal nature.

Sweetie pie is a perfect name for this four-year-old calico.

Staff say she’s a friend to everyone and would go perfectly with someone who is ready for an affectionate kitty.

Adoptions are normally $50, but through the end of Jan. people can find their new best friend for $21 instead.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tue. through Sat.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal

