Advertisement

Adorable, adoptable pets in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY- Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion Co. looking for their new loving homes.

Marlin is a five-year-old mixed breed dog who is always ready to play.

Shelter staff say this guy is silly, a bit goofy and just loves learning.

He would be thrilled to find a family who can teach him more commands, give him some attention and let him tag along on road trips.

Nadia is a shy, five-year-old Akita mix looking for a patient family.

She’s a little nervous around strangers and new situations, and would go well with a calm household where loved ones can let her feel safe and appreciate her loyal nature.

Sweetie pie is a perfect name for this four-year-old calico.

Staff say she’s a friend to everyone and would go perfectly with someone who is ready for an affectionate kitty.

Adoptions are normally $50, but through the end of Jan. people can find their new best friend for $21 instead.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tue. through Sat.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
Gainesville Police is investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
Demetria Rollins
Gainesville woman behind bars after pointing a gun at a woman and her children
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury

Latest News

Adorable, adoptable pets in Marion County
Adorable, adoptable pets in Marion County
From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.
Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remeberance day
An Alachua County tourist destination and enhancement grant was awarded to the ‘Gainesville...
The circus is coming to Gainesville after grant awarded
The Ocala Civic Theatre is offering two complimentary tickets to first responders, health care...
Ocala Civic Theater offers free tickets to first responders, health care workers and teachers