All Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Marion County booked

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix pharmacy’s in Marion Co. for Wed., Jan 27 are all booked.

Appointments opened at 6 am, but ran out before 7:30 am.

People will have their next opportunity to schedule a vaccine appointment at Publix on Fri., Jan 29.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine’s in North Central Florida, visit WCJB’s vaccine portal.

