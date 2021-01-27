All Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Marion County booked
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix pharmacy’s in Marion Co. for Wed., Jan 27 are all booked.
Appointments opened at 6 am, but ran out before 7:30 am.
People will have their next opportunity to schedule a vaccine appointment at Publix on Fri., Jan 29.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine’s in North Central Florida, visit WCJB’s vaccine portal.
