Caught on camera: Belleview fire injures one

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

A fire in Belleview has injured one early Wednesday morning. At Top Tech-Belleview the flames roared, Belleview Station 18 was called in at 6:46 a.m..

Within two minutes Station 18 arrived and back-up was soon called. Marion County Fire Rescue is reporting one person with injures from the blaze.

“We have an adult male who was screaming for help. Who suffered burns and had to be transported as a trauma alert to a local trauma hospital,” said James Lucas, MCFR’s Public Information Officer.

Lucas was also on the scene and he took around 40 incredible images of the firefighters at work.

Twenty-two units came to fight the flames. The fire was under control just before 7:30 a.m.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

