Eastside boys continue to roll, receive new scorer’s table

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Eastside Rams have been on a hot streak, and an alumnus of the program has chipped in a donation to make things look a little fancier at home games.

Former Rams player Bryan Nazworth, the owner of Quality Plumbing in Gainesville, learned of the need to replace an aging scorer’s table at the Eastside gymnasium, so he provided a new one to be used for basketball and volleyball games

The new table cost around $4,500 and is expected to last at least ten years.

On the court, the current Rams won their 14th straight game on Tuesday, defeating Class 4A district rival North Marion, 69-49. Eastside improves to 17-1 overall.

