Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remeberance day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Flags across the state will fly at half-staff Wed. for International Holocaust Remembrance day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a memorandum that the day marks 76 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp.

The United Nations designated Jan 27 for remembrance back in 2005.

From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.

