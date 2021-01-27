Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remeberance day

From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.
From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.(WHSV)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Flags across the state will fly at half-staff Wed. for International Holocaust Remembrance day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a memorandum that the day marks 76 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp.

The United Nations designated Jan 27 for remembrance back in 2005.

From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
Gainesville Police is investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
Demetria Rollins
Gainesville woman behind bars after pointing a gun at a woman and her children
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury

Latest News

Adorable, adoptable pets in Marion County
Adorable, adoptable pets in Marion County
Adorable, adoptable pets in Marion County
Adorable, adoptable pets in Marion County
An Alachua County tourist destination and enhancement grant was awarded to the ‘Gainesville...
The circus is coming to Gainesville after grant awarded
The Ocala Civic Theatre is offering two complimentary tickets to first responders, health care...
Ocala Civic Theater offers free tickets to first responders, health care workers and teachers