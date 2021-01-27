Florida Gators football announces complete 2021 schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida football team announced its 2021 schedule on Wednesday.

The Gators’ home slate includes: Alabama, Tennessee and Florida State.

2021 Florida Football Schedule

September 4 – Florida Atlantic (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 11 – South Florida (Tampa, Fla.)

September 18 – Alabama (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 25 – Tennessee (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 2 – Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

October 9 – Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 16 – LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

October 23 – BYE

October 30 – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

November 6 – South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

November 13 – Samford (Gainesville, Fla.)

November 20 – Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

November 27 – Florida State (Gainesville, Fla.)

2021 Ticket Information:



Visit

Complete the ticket information form

Tickets for the 2021 season are now available , and fans have different options to purchase them:Visit FloridaGators.com/tickets

Call the Gators Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Complete the ticket information form here to be contacted by a Gators Ticket Office representative.

Season ticket holders who chose to rollover their 2020 tickets to the upcoming season will be contacted directly by the ticket office.

