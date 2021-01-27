Advertisement

Florida Gators football announces complete 2021 schedule

It's the third straight New Year's Six bowl appearance for the Gators.
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida football team announced its 2021 schedule on Wednesday.

The Gators’ home slate includes: Alabama, Tennessee and Florida State.

2021 Florida Football Schedule

  • September 4 – Florida Atlantic (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • September 11 – South Florida (Tampa, Fla.)
  • September 18 – Alabama (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • September 25 – Tennessee (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • October 2 – Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)
  • October 9 – Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • October 16 – LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)
  • October 23 – BYE
  • October 30 – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)
  • November 6 – South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)
  • November 13 – Samford (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • November 20 – Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)
  • November 27 – Florida State (Gainesville, Fla.)

2021 Ticket Information:

  • Tickets for the 2021 season are now available, and fans have different options to purchase them:
    Visit FloridaGators.com/tickets
    Call the Gators Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    Complete the ticket information form here to be contacted by a Gators Ticket Office representative.

Season ticket holders who chose to rollover their 2020 tickets to the upcoming season will be contacted directly by the ticket office.

