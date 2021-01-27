Florida man steals tow truck in act of revenge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who stole a tow truck from Orange County is behind bars in Alachua County.

The stolen “Car Store Towing” truck was spotted by a state trooper traveling northbound on I-75 last Wednesday.

When the troopers pulled him over, they found Aimee Onggo behind the wheel. The 30-year-old told troopers he stole the tow truck because the towing company towed one of his cars in the past.

Investigators found meth in his shirt pocket.

Onggo is charged with grand theft and drug possession. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

