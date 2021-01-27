Advertisement

Florida man steals tow truck in act of revenge

Aimee Onggo is charged with grand theft and drug possession. He is being held on $50,000 bond.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who stole a tow truck from Orange County is behind bars in Alachua County.

The stolen “Car Store Towing” truck was spotted by a state trooper traveling northbound on I-75 last Wednesday.

When the troopers pulled him over, they found Aimee Onggo behind the wheel. The 30-year-old told troopers he stole the tow truck because the towing company towed one of his cars in the past.

Investigators found meth in his shirt pocket.

