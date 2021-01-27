Advertisement

Gator softball team cracks top 10 in preseason polls

Florida has been ranked in the top 10 every preseason since 2014
Gators enter 2021 with high hopes
Gators enter 2021 with high hopes(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After finishing the pandemic-impacted 2020 season 23-4, the Florida Gators won’t be sneaking up on anyone during the new collegiate softball season.

Florida was voted No. 7 by coaches and No. 6 by USA Softball, the program’s eighth consecutive year being chosen in the top 10. 2019 NCAA champion UCLA is No. 1 in both polls.

Florida brings back six players who batted .300 or better last season, including Charla Echols, the team leader last season in home runs (8), RBI’s (28), and batting average (.417). Senior Kendyl Lindaman also hit over .400 last season with seven homers.

In the circle, The Gators also have a lot of experience to lean on. Florida’s team ERA was 1.89 and head coach Tim Walton returns his top four pitchers. Natalie Lugo and Rylee Trlicek combined for 16 wins a year ago.

Florida opens the regular season Feb. 13 at South Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police is investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
Ginnie Springs
UPDATE: Missing Ginnie Springs diver found dead
Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Former University of Florida football player arrested on battery charges
Former University of Florida football player arrested on battery charges
Dollar General employee arrested for inappropriately touching a minor
Dollar General employee arrested for inappropriately touching a minor

Latest News

Eastside H.S., Tues.
Eastside boys continue to roll, receive new scorer’s table
Eastside moves to 17-1 overall
Eastside boys hoops rolling
Buchholz H.S., Monday
H.S. hoops roundup: Buchholz boys win at the buzzer, Hawthorne girls prevail
HS hoops action in NCFL
HS Hoops in NCFL Monday Jan 25