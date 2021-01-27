Gator softball team cracks top 10 in preseason polls

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After finishing the pandemic-impacted 2020 season 23-4, the Florida Gators won’t be sneaking up on anyone during the new collegiate softball season.

Florida was voted No. 7 by coaches and No. 6 by USA Softball, the program’s eighth consecutive year being chosen in the top 10. 2019 NCAA champion UCLA is No. 1 in both polls.

Florida brings back six players who batted .300 or better last season, including Charla Echols, the team leader last season in home runs (8), RBI’s (28), and batting average (.417). Senior Kendyl Lindaman also hit over .400 last season with seven homers.

In the circle, The Gators also have a lot of experience to lean on. Florida’s team ERA was 1.89 and head coach Tim Walton returns his top four pitchers. Natalie Lugo and Rylee Trlicek combined for 16 wins a year ago.

Florida opens the regular season Feb. 13 at South Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.