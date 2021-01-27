Judge rules in favor of Nestle in Ginnie Springs permit debate

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge with the state’s Division of Administrative Hearings ruled in favor of a water bottling plant, asking to renew its permit to pump from a Gilchrist County spring.

Judge Garnett Chisenhall is recommending the Suwanne River Water Management District to approve Seven Springs water company’s renewal application to pump more than a million gallons of water per day from Ginnie Springs.

This would be part of a bottling contract with Nestle water.

Last year, the district recommended denying the company’s application. Meanwhile, Seven Springs and Nestle appealed that decision to administrative courts.

The district’s governing board is setting a special meeting to discuss the application again.

A date for the meeting has not yet been set.

