Advertisement

Neighbors stop man from kidnapping four young kids in Starke

Neighbors stopped Terry and held him until Police got there and arrested him.
Neighbors stopped Terry and held him until Police got there and arrested him.(Claudia Bellofatto)
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 40-year old man from Keystone Heights is behind bars after an attempted kidnap in Starke, Tuesday night.

“I was right here in my yard so I could hear everything he was saying ... [the kids] came running to me saying ‘Mr. Rod’ ‘Mr. Rod’ he was trying to get us in the car,” said neighbor Roderick Adams.

The children say 40-year-old Anthony Terry was telling them to ‘come here’ , that he ‘loved them’ and some of the children say they heard him on the phone prior, making descriptions about their appearance. Adams says Terry was highly intoxicated.

“He kept saying ‘I am sorry for what happened ... I wasn’t trying to do anything’ and I said ‘yeah I heard everything’.”

Sources close to Terry say he is currently in the hospital. He will be booked into the Bradford County Jail and will have his first court appearance within the next 24 hours. He is being charged with four counts of luring and enticing children under the age of 13, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, threats to kill law enforcement, disorderly intoxication, and loitering and prowling.

“I am just happy I was able to be at the right place at the right time because there was no telling what could have happened,” said Adams.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
Gainesville Police is investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury
Demetria Rollins
Gainesville woman behind bars after pointing a gun at a woman and her children

Latest News

At the Frank DeLuca YMCA in Ocala Wednesday morning, “Y” staff and board members broke ground...
Ocala YMCA breaks ground on new outdoor sportscomplex
Big Red Bus with OneBlood
UF Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity kicks-off blood drive in Gainesville
Belleview blaze injures one
Caught on camera: Belleview fire injures one
aimee onggo
Florida man steals tow truck in act of revenge