New details on fatal crash on University Avenue

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on the crash on University Avenue that left one dead on Tuesday.

Gainesville Police say the driver had a medical emergency which caused the crash.

They say an elderly man was driving on University Avenue when he suddenly veered off the road.

A pedestrian narrowly avoided being hit by jumping into nearby bushes.

Investigators have not determined if the driver, who is not being identified at this time, died in the crash or due to the medical issue.

