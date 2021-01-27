Ocala Civic Theater offers free tickets to first responders, health care workers and teachers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A group of thespians want to thank those on the front lines of the pandemic.

The Ocala Civic Theatre is offering two complimentary tickets to first responders, health care workers, and educators for their show “I Hate Hamlet”.

The show runs through Feb 7.

Advance reservations are required.

The show is preformed live each week Thursday through Sunday.

Seating is socially distanced and you can find the link to tickets here.

