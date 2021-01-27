Ocala YMCA breaks ground on new outdoor sportscomplex

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the Frank DeLuca YMCA in Ocala Wednesday morning, “Y” staff and board members broke ground on a new outdoor sports complex.

This is phase one of the project, with the entire project expected to cost 2.5 million dollars.

This morning the Frank DeLuca YMCA broke ground on a new outdoor sports complex, which will be home to a new basketball court, volleyball court, and pickle ball court. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/D7PykQO82x — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) January 27, 2021

What they’re calling an ‘airnasium,’ will include an outdoor gathering and social space in addition to the sports courts.

A youth activity center, outdoor restrooms, additional soccer fields and expanded parking also will be built at a later date.

They expect to double the amount of people they currently serve with just phase one.

“We’ve been outgrowing the facilities we currently have. All of the sport programming, the numbers are just exceeding the roof so to speak, so we needed to expand,” YMCA Sports Supervisor R.J. Bazinet said.

The project wouldn’t be possible without the Y’s donors.

The Ocala YMCA’s name sake, Frank DeLuca donated one million dollars to help in constructing the outdoor facility. Donor Andy Pawlowski has also donated to build the Pickleball courts.

“It’s a place where you can keep the kids off of the street, it gives them something to do. It’s much more than a gym. It can teach how to save infants if they fall into a swimming pool to working with senior citizens to live healthier, better lives,” DeLuca said.

YMCA officials said that the outdoor sports complex will be complete just in time for summer.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.