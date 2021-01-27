Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Pedestrian killed in crash on Pine Avenue in Ocala

Ocala Police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Pine Avenue(WCJB TV20 News Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Ocala.

The incident happened near the intersection of SW Broadway St. and Pine Avenue in the city of Ocala.

Ocala Police are investigating and warn drivers to avoid the area, saying the road is blocked in both directions between State Road 40 and SW 5th St.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

Marion County Fire Rescue is assisting police on the scene.

