Advertisement

Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy

Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Cici's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffet restaurant chain Cici’s has filed for bankruptcy.

Cici’s filed for bankruptcy in court on Monday, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain has about 300 locations across 26 states.

Unlike other pizza establishments, Cici’s struggled to make delivery a viable option due to its buffet-style business model.

Regulations limiting in-person dining have also impacted the company’s bottom line. Cici’s has between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities.

The chain came to an agreement in December for its primary lender, D&G Investors, to purchase the company and its $82 million in debt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
Gainesville Police is investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury
Demetria Rollins
Gainesville woman behind bars after pointing a gun at a woman and her children

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
LIVE: White House COVID task force briefing
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International...
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic