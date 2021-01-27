Advertisement

Police arrest Keystone Heights resident after attempted child abduction in Starke

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Keystone Heights resident was arrested after Starke Police say he tried to lure several children into his vehicle.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Anthony Terry on four counts of luring and enticing children, aggravated assault, threatening a law enforcement officer, and more.

They say witnesses saw Terry try to lure children into his SUV in the areas of North Cherry Street.

He then tried to grab two children who ran away.

Neighbors and parents kept terry from leaving the scene until police arrived.

