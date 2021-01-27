Publix to open more COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Wednesday

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix is set to open more vaccination appointments on Wednesday.

Appointments are set to open at 6 a.m. in several locations across the state, including several in Marion County.

Appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

Last week, appointments were filled up in less than three hours.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff.

Here is a comprehensive list of all Marion County locations offering the vaccines:

Publix locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine (WCJB)

