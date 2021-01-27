Report: Florida Gators coach Brian Johnson is headed to the NFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Brian Johnson is reportedly leaving the Florida Gators.

According to a report by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Johnson has informed UF officials that he is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles to become the quarterbacks coach.

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 campaign after serving as Dan Mullen’s quarterback coach in both 2018 and 2019.

The assistant’s stock rose considerably this season after Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s record setting season - the Gators led the nation with 378.6 passing yards per game.

Prior to accepting the Eagles’ position, Johnson interviewed for the South Carolina head coaching job and also reportedly interviewed for the Boise State head coaching job.

“I think Brian, if you look what he’s done, he’s obviously a great coach at his position, extremely smart, extremely involved in game-planning as far as an offensive guy goes as far as the ability to be a great play-caller and to design offenses,” Mullen said previously. “And he’s mature. Even though he’s young, really mature guy for his age. I think he was 16 years old playing in the Fiesta Bowl, he played for me. So he’s always been a guy that’s a very mature guy. He’s going to be a great head coach one of these days if someone gives him his opportunity.”

