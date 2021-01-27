Survival of the Slowest: Florida Museum of Natural History opens new exhibit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville opened a new exhibit, Survival of the Slowest, which features nearly 20 different animals like turtles, snakes, lizards, a hedgehog, and even a sloth.

Direcor of Exhibits, Darcy Macmahone, said this is one of her favorite exhibits the museum has seen.

“I mean what’s not to love about a sloth honestly I have been more captivated than I imagined I would be but there’s also a lot of interactive experiences and a lot of great information in the exhibit.”

This interactive exhibit allows visitors to ask questions and hear from a biologist like Delivis Niedzialek.

“It’s absolutely true the slower you are, the less energy you expend, the less muscle you have, also less energy you expend,” said Niedzialek. “The smaller you are and the more sedentary your lifestyle the easier to hide from prey, for example.”

Due COVID-19 precautions, visitors are unable to touch the animals but can still get close and take pictures. The exhibit will run through September.

For more information on hours and ticket prices click here.

