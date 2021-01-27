The circus is coming to Gainesville after grant awarded

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The circus is coming to Gainesville.

An Alachua County tourist destination and enhancement grant was awarded to the ‘Gainesville Circus Center.’

They’ll use the money to host the live music variety show ‘Dusty’s Ragtime Circus.’

Due to the pandemic, the event will be a drive-in.

Shows will be held on Mar 6 and 7, tickets are $30 per vehicle. You can buy tickets here.

