Thoroughbred sales match those from last January pre-pandemic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thoroughbred sales returned to pre-pandemic levels at the Winter mixed Ocala Breeders Sale Tuesday.

The opening session of the two day event brought sales results similar to those in Jan 2020.

Three year old colt “Bear Brian” fetched $150,000 to top the horses of racing age sale.

A Colt sired by Practical Joke out of Mobeautiful sold for $130,000 to lead the preferred session.

The number of head sold and average price equaled last year’s sales before the pandemic.

