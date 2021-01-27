Advertisement

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Jayla Williams (Hawthorne)

Hornets veteran point guard leads by example
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jayla Williams always strives to set the tone on and off the basketball court.

The senior point guard for the defending 1A State Champion hornets girls basketball team proudly carries a 3.7 GPA, is enrolled in a college readiness class at Santa Fe College, and is also a crew manager at Burger King.

Jayla feels it’s her responsibility to lead by example in everything she does because she knows someone is always watching, and she wants to be a positive influence for her peers.

Her unwavering dedication to being the best student-athlete is why she’s been chosen as the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

