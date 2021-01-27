University of Florida student government passes school safety zone in wake of numerous crashes on University Ave.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida’s student government is taking action to make University Ave. safer following the death of 18-year-old Sophia Lambert.

On Tuesday night, the senate passed a bill, which requests that UF create a “school safety zone”.

The speed limit on University Ave would be reduced to 20 mph miles and pedestrian flashing beacons would be installed.

Lambert was one of five students hit when two car collided on the roadway earlier this month.

The other four students are all out of the hospital.

