Advertisement

92 cases of UK coronavirus variant identified in the State, one in North Central Florida

The coronavirus
The coronavirus(Terri Russell)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The United Kindom variant of the coronavirus has been found in North Central Florida. According to records obtained by the Miami Harold from the Florida Department of Health, a person in Suwannee County has tested positive for the variant.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports 92 cases of the variant are reported in Florida, most of which are in South Florida.

The new strain was first identified in the United Kingdom. This week British officials said the variant spreads more easily than the original strain. British government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said there is growing confidence that the variant is more easily passed on than the original coronavirus strain. He said it appears to be between 30% and 70% more transmissible.

The first case of the UK variant in Florida was reported by the state Department of Health on Dec. 31. Health officials said a Martin County man in his 20′s tested positive for the variant. The patient had no history of travel.

Health experts do not expect this strand to impact the effectiveness of available vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
Williams Elementary School teacher arrested for abusing one of his students
From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.
Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remembrance day
Gainesville Police is investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
DEVELOPING: GPD investigating another crash involving a pedestrian on University Ave.
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury

Latest News

Local leaders join forces to discuss education and working together for everyone in the community
Local leaders join forces to discuss education and working together for everyone in the community
New treatment plan for COVID-19 patients proven to reduce patients’ hospital stay
New treatment plan for COVID-19 patients proven to reduce patients’ hospital stay
Health care professionals at UF Health are working with their colleagues across the globe as...
New treatment plan for COVID-19 patients proven to reduce patients’ hospital stay
Leaders from across Alachua County joined a town hall hosted by Gainesville city commissioner...
Local leaders join forces to discuss education and working together for everyone in the community