92 cases of UK coronavirus variant identified in the State, one in North Central Florida

SUWANEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The United Kindom variant of the coronavirus has been found in North Central Florida. According to records obtained by the Miami Harold from the Florida Department of Health, a person in Suwannee County has tested positive for the variant.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports 92 cases of the variant are reported in Florida, most of which are in South Florida.

The new strain was first identified in the United Kingdom. This week British officials said the variant spreads more easily than the original strain. British government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said there is growing confidence that the variant is more easily passed on than the original coronavirus strain. He said it appears to be between 30% and 70% more transmissible.

The first case of the UK variant in Florida was reported by the state Department of Health on Dec. 31. Health officials said a Martin County man in his 20′s tested positive for the variant. The patient had no history of travel.

Health experts do not expect this strand to impact the effectiveness of available vaccines.

