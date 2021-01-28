Alachua County Pets: Adora, Silver Springs, Sidoria, and Tracy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Adora is a 4-year-old kitty who just loves to snuggle. Meanwhile, Silver Springs is a 3-year-old kitty. Shelter staff says this cat has got the most stunning eyes.

Sidoria is an 8-year-old cat who just loves attention. They think she would make a great addition to a home.

Tracy is a 5-year-old bully breed. She’s heartworm positive and is available on a foster-to-adopt basis. Staff says she loves to just sit with her people out in the yard and gets along well with other dogs.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

