Bond set at more than $4.5 million for Keystone Heights man who attempted to lure children into car

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update to a story we first told you about Tuesday night.

The Keystone Heights man arrested after attempting to lure four children into his car faced a judge Thursday morning.

Bond was set at more than $4.5 million for 40-year-old Anthony Terry.

Officers say Terry made two attempts to kidnap kids under the age of 13 in Starke.

Neighbors say he seemed to be intoxicated at the time.

He was taken to a hospital immediately after his arrest but Starke police officers say he was booked into the Bradford County Jail Wednesday night.

