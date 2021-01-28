Burglars still on the loose after MLK Day break-in in Alachua County

Gainesville, Fla. (WCJB) - An attempted burglary on MLK Day was thwarted when the family came home, but the burglars are still on the run.

The family came from vacation to their home in the neighborhood off of Tower road and Archer road. After realizing the family was home, three people exited the house and drove off.

Alachua County deputies got to the scene and began chasing the fleeing thieves.

“We attempted to stop that vehicle and conduct a traffic stop they failed to stop and actually started driving recklessly on the opposite side of the road. Excessive speeding... a great hazard to the motoring public,” said Frank Kinsey, Public Information Officer for Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

The three individuals, who were only identified as Black, left the vehicle and ran into the woods near Tower road and SW 8th Ave.

The car was identified as a rental car from south Florida. ASO is still investigating the crime.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.