Columbia County Report: FGC Nursing students partnering with Columbia County Health Dept., and an annual county ball has been postponed

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to ramp up, the Florida Gateway College Nursing Department is partnering with the Columbia County Department of Health to assist with the effort. FGC Nursing students and faculty are looking forward to helping the community while also gaining valuable experience, and public health officials welcome the assistance.

“It’s very important for our students to be able to see the response to this pandemic as we may never see this again in our healthcare careers,” said Patricia Orender, Director of Nursing Associate Degree and Certificate Programs at FGC. “So, putting our students in the role of working with our community and bettering their health is extremely important.”

“Since March, roughly March 12th, our staff has been working nonstop, definitely exceeding 40 hours a week. To have some community partners like Florida Gateway College come in and provide some of their staff and students to assist where we can use them, that means the world, just to the have the community support from Florida Gateway,” said Tom Moffses, Administrator of Columbia/Hamilton County Health Departments.

DOH continues to give hundreds of first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine each day and are taking new registrations online and by phone for residents 65 and older. Next week, a group of 1,200 county residents will be the first to receive their second dose of the two-dose vaccine.

Due to large group gathering concerns and COVID the Lake City Columbia County Chamber of commerce had to postpone the 100th Anniversary Chamber Ball and annual meeting this weekend.

Because chamber by-laws require a business meeting in January, it was held virtually Thursday morning with a new slate of officers and directors being installed.

“We were able to announce retiring board members, announce new board members. And our current President, Brandon Beil of Sun Stop really cast a vision of what 2021 is going to look like: It’s the 100th anniversary of the Chamber, we’re still celebrating all year long, just in a different way than originally planned,” said Joey O’Hern, Chamber Business Development Director.

The Chamber Ball has been rescheduled for the weekend of April 24.

The Annual Chamber Play Day Golf Tournament will now be held on Feb. 26 and an inaugural corn hole tournament has been added this year in celebration of the 100th anniversary on Feb. 19.

