Columbia stays hot in boys hoops, denies Forest 60-51

Tigers a team to beat as district tourneys approach
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Following last year’s run to the Class 6A state semifinals, the Columbia boys basketball team is once again peaking at the right time.

The Tigers won for the eleventh time in their last twelve games, claiming a 60-51 road win over Forest in Wednesday night’s clash of top 15 schools in Class 6A. Those rankings are according to the FHSAA’s latest RPI numbers.

Columbia improves to 13-4 overall and visits Madison County on Friday. Forest, possibly the top squad in Marion County, drops to 11-5 overall. The Wildcats host North Marion on Friday. The final regular season playing date in boys basketball is Saturday, Feb. 6.

