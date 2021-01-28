Farm Share hosts three food giveaways in Gainesville, Archer, and Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A series of food distributions are taking place this week in North Central Florida to help those in need.

Farm Share will be supplying fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at three drive-thru giveaways.

The first is in Gainesville on Friday, Jan. 29, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The event will be held with Women Working with Women at 4191 Northeast Waldo Road by the Gainesville Regional Airport.

Two distributions also will be held Saturday, Jan. 30.

In the City of Archer, food distribution will be held at 17100 Southwest Archer Road at 9 a.m.

In Ocala, Farm Share will be joined by State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of District 20 for the event at 1501 West Silver Spring Boulevard. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m.

Those attending the drive-thru food distribution events are required to wear a mask and come in a vehicle with either a trunk or cargo bed.

