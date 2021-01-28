Advertisement

Florida men’s basketball team holds off Vanderbilt, 78-71

Balanced scoring leads second win over Commodores
O'Connell Center, Wed.
O'Connell Center, Wed.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It isn’t even February yet, and the Florida men’s basketball team has a season series sweep of an SEC opponent.

Guard Scottie Lewis returned to the lineup from a four-game absence due to health and safety protocol to score 10 points, and Tre Mann led five players in double figures with 15 points as Florida raced out to a 22-point second half lead and held on to beat Vanderbilt, 78-71 on Wednesday night at the O’Connell Center.

The Gators shot 52 percent from the field and improve to 6-3 in SEC play, 9-4 overall. The Commodores remain in search of their first conference win.

After playing only three minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, Mann led Florida on a 12-2 run to start the second half and the Gators stretched out to a 47-31 advantage.

The Commodores were led by Scotty Pippen Jr.’s 32 points as Vanderbilt cut the deficit down to four in the final minute.

Colin Castleton added 13 points for the Gators while Noah Locke and Tyree Appleby each chipped in 12. Florida won for the fourth time in the last five games and next visits No. 11 West Virginia Saturday in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

