Free insulin at Grace Pharmacy

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Three fridges full of free insulin is available at one Gainesville pharmacy.

The pharmacy at Grace Marketplace is offering the costly hormone to all that need it; However, The only insulin that the pharmacy is offering is 10ml vials of Humulin-N and Humulin-R.

“Well right now anybody who is a diabetic we want to make sure they can get it if they need it,” said Tim Rogers, Grace Pharmacy Manager. “We are asking that they let us know how they are using it so that we can give them a 6-month supply. and, if they have a prescription we would appreciate that, but if not we are not going to restrict it to getting a prescription if they have been using it.”

Normally, the pharmacy only accepts prescriptions from Helping Hands Clinic, UF Equal Access Clinic and the Medical Rescue Corp Clinic. An exception is being made so that this hormone can be used before it expires.

The pharmacy is open on weekdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Grace Pharmacy is located at 3055 NE 28th Dr. in Gainesville

The insulin will be offered for free until they run out.

