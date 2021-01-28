Gator Classic Dog Show returns to Ocala bigger than ever

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Over 1,800 dogs are registered to compete in the Greater Ocala Dog Show put on by the Greater Gainesville Dog Fanciers Association and the Lake Eustis Kennel Club.

More dogs are competing this year than in previous years. Show chairperson Susan Prickett said this is because there are very few dog shows taking place across the country due to COVID-19.

“They’re absolutely thrilled to get back out there and see their friends and some nice dogs,” said Prickett. “People showing have prepared their dogs well, have groomed them well, as long as they show their best and have a good time doing it.”

Dog Breeder Blanca Clothier traveled 16 hours from Michigan to compete.

“It’s actually exciting coming back to a dog show. We’ve really missed it,” said Clothier. “It’s great to see some people you haven’t seen in almost a year.”

Spectators are not encouraged this year. People competing are expected to clear out after their class.

