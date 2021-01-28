Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis announced three appointments to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has announced three appointments to the University of Florida Board of Trustees.

The current chair of the board, Mori Hosseini, is being reappointed. He is also the CEO of Intervest Construction Industries.

Bill Heavener is also rejoining, as he has served on the board since 2013. He is the CEO of Full Sail University, and is a former president of the University of Florida’s Gator Boosters.

And Fred Ridley is joining for the first time. He is an attorney at Foley and Lardner.

