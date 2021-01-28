Advertisement

Governor proposes record spending amid pandemic

The Governor is proposing Florida spend $4.4 billion more than it did last year, much of it due...
The Governor is proposing Florida spend $4.4 billion more than it did last year, much of it due to federal funding for Medicaid, but none-the-less, the rosy economic picture comes as a surprise.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCJB) - The Governor is proposing Florida spend $4.4 billion more than it did last year, much of it due to federal funding for Medicaid, but none-the-less, the rosy economic picture comes as a surprise.

‘Florida Leads’ is the theme of this year’s budget proposal.

The Governor said despite a pandemic ravaged economy, Florida is doing better than most states.

“If you are a hair stylist, we protect your right to earn a living,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The result has been hundreds of millions in unexpected revenue.

“You go back in April, people were anticipating a massive hold, so we were able to do better,” said DeSantis.

Education funding is up in the Governor’s proposal.

He would increase per pupil spending by $233 a student.

“And that’s $18,019 per pupil,” said DeSantis.

There’s also 550 million new dollars for teacher raises.

“To the goal of getting the average starting salary statewide to $47,500,” said DeSantis.

College and University funding remains flat with no hike in tuition.

“There are not a lot of spending increases throughout the budget that are not pandemic driven,” said DeSantis.

Not all is rosy, there are 169 fewer state jobs in the new proposal and a billion dollars would be cut from existing state budgets.

The Governor also wants to continue funding for the Everglades and water quality at $625 million.

There’s also a billion new dollars over four years to fight climate change.

“And the purpose of this is to tackle the challenges posed by flooding, intensified storm events, sea level rise,” said DeSantis.

And with all the increased spending outlined by the Governor, Florida will start the new budget with $6.6 billion in reserves, the highest in state history.

Florida lawmakers will have the final say in the spending plan when their begin their annual session on March 2nd.

The new spending plan takes effect in July.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.
Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remembrance day
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Publix vaccination program is expanding
Publix to open more COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Wednesday
Neighbors stopped Terry and held him until Police got there and arrested him.
Neighbors stop man from kidnapping four young kids in Starke
New details on fatal crash on University Avenue
New details on fatal crash on University Avenue

Latest News

Columbia County Report
Columbia County Report: FGC Nursing students partnering with Columbia County Health Dept., and an annual county ball has been postponed
Surrounded by purple, friends and family of long time city councilwoman Mary Sue Rich, honored...
Long time Ocala city councilwoman honored, new community center named after Mary Sue Rich
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Tampa’s mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl
Florida’s Director of Emergency Management doubled down on the need for more vaccine doses...
Emergency director says supply still number one issue with vaccine rollout