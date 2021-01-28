Local leaders join forces to discuss education and working together for everyone in the community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community leaders are addressing the issues of education in the community and working together. On Wednesday, leaders from across Alachua County joined a town hall hosted by Gainesville city commissioner Gail Johnson.

Chair of the Alachua County School Board, Dr. Leanetta McNealy, and other school board members were a part of the meeting and Alachua County commissioners. Commissioner Johnson said it is essential to recognize that all of these groups serve all of the same neighbors.

“Everything is interconnected that we are interdependent upon each other not just as people but as governing bodies, for our success and our progress. My personal belief is that we are in a really special moment that is ripe with opportunity.”

Commissioner Johnson said there will be a multi-governing body meeting on April 14th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

