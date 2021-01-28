Long time Ocala city councilwoman honored, new community center named after Mary Sue Rich

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - West Ocala is expanding once again, this time in the name of one of its most respected citizens.

Surrounded by purple, friends and family of long time city councilwoman Mary Sue Rich, honored her Thursday, at the site where a new community center will be built in her name.

Surrounded by family, former councilwoman and community advocate Mary Sue Rich attends the ground breaking ceremony for the community center being built in her name @WCJB20 @CityofOcalaFL pic.twitter.com/qsdDO5YfHn — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) January 28, 2021

“We proclaim and declare that Mary Sue Rich is virtuous in the name of Jesus. We declare that she is strong, we declare that she is intelligent, we declare that she broke glass ceilings in Ocala,” Rev. Jeffery Dove said during the invocation.

Rich spent 24 years representing Ocala’s District 2 on the city council, the longest council member to serve the city.

And she was the first African American woman to be elected to the position.

“I can’t express my feelings, I am elated with all of the people out here, it’s wonderful to know that you’re loved in a community that you spent your entire life working as hard as you could,” Rich said.

The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place will be a hub for the community, housing an indoor space for different programs, an event space, fitness equipment, a library, and multi-purpose studio rooms.

Councilman Ire Bethea, who now oversees District 2, said he’s excited to see the community grow and to continue the councilwoman’s work.

“This is a proud moment for myself, and for Ms. Rich, for Ms. Reed, for this community, and for the City of Ocala. We are doing something that is much needed, and I think that the citizens will come out and have a great time at this facility,” Bethea said.

City officials said that this is a 10 million dollar project. The Marion County Hospital District gave a 2.3 million dollar grant to fund the project, with the stipulation that the district can conduct health and nutrition programs at the community center.

After the grant, the project will be funded by Community Redevelopment Area tax revenue over a 10 year period.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.