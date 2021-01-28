OBS Winter Mixed Sale brings in more than $5.6 million in sales

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Business was booming during Wednesday’s second and final day of the OBS Winter Mixed Sale of thoroughbreds.

A pair of horses sold for more than $100,000 in Wednesday’s Open Session, led by a short yearling filly sired by Laoban out of Best Reward.

406 horses were auctioned off for the sale, fetching more than $5.6 million - both well above last year’s pre-pandemic winter sale.

Up next at OBS is the March Sale of two-year-olds in training beginning March 16th.

