OBS Winter Mixed Sale brings in more than $5.6 million in sales
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Business was booming during Wednesday’s second and final day of the OBS Winter Mixed Sale of thoroughbreds.
A pair of horses sold for more than $100,000 in Wednesday’s Open Session, led by a short yearling filly sired by Laoban out of Best Reward.
406 horses were auctioned off for the sale, fetching more than $5.6 million - both well above last year’s pre-pandemic winter sale.
Up next at OBS is the March Sale of two-year-olds in training beginning March 16th.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.