OBS Winter Mixed Sale brings in more than $5.6 million in sales

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Business was booming during Wednesday’s second and final day of the OBS Winter Mixed Sale of thoroughbreds.

A pair of horses sold for more than $100,000 in Wednesday’s Open Session, led by a short yearling filly sired by Laoban out of Best Reward.

406 horses were auctioned off for the sale, fetching more than $5.6 million - both well above last year’s pre-pandemic winter sale.

Up next at OBS is the March Sale of two-year-olds in training beginning March 16th.

