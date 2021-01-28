Ocala state senator Dennis Baxley’s Baby Box Bill advances

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala State Senator Dennis Baxley’s Baby Box Bill is advancing at the State House.

On Wednesday, the Senate Health Policy Committee advanced the bill on a 6-to-2 vote.

The bill would direct the department of health to approve a design for newborn infant safe haven boxes to be placed at hospitals, emergency medical services stations, and fire stations.

Ocala opened the first baby box late last year. If a parent can not care for a baby the box has an alarm system that notifies someone in the building when a baby is left in the secure box.

A companion bill sponsored by Representative Joe Harding of Williston is now in a house committee.

