Advertisement

Ocala state senator Dennis Baxley’s Baby Box Bill advances

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala State Senator Dennis Baxley’s Baby Box Bill is advancing at the State House.

On Wednesday, the Senate Health Policy Committee advanced the bill on a 6-to-2 vote.

The bill would direct the department of health to approve a design for newborn infant safe haven boxes to be placed at hospitals, emergency medical services stations, and fire stations.

Ocala opened the first baby box late last year. If a parent can not care for a baby the box has an alarm system that notifies someone in the building when a baby is left in the secure box.

A companion bill sponsored by Representative Joe Harding of Williston is now in a house committee.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.
Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remembrance day
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Publix vaccination program is expanding
Publix to open more COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Wednesday
New details on fatal crash on University Avenue
New details on fatal crash on University Avenue
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury
Ocala mother arrested for hitting her toddler 30 times with a belt, causing brain injury

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis announced three appointments to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
Gov. DeSantis announced three appointments to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
Local leaders join forces to discuss education and working together for everyone in the community
Local leaders join forces to discuss education and working together for everyone in the community
New treatment plan for COVID-19 patients proven to reduce patients’ hospital stay
New treatment plan for COVID-19 patients proven to reduce patients’ hospital stay
Health care professionals at UF Health are working with their colleagues across the globe as...
New treatment plan for COVID-19 patients proven to reduce patients’ hospital stay