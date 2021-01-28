People oppose plans for senior living at Merrillwood housing in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Merrillwood is a housing complex in Alachua run by the Alachua County Housing Authority and could be the future site of a brand new senior living facility. Although, to the people who know the area, Merrillwood is a part of who they are.

“The new sheriff Clovis Watson grew up out here so this place means a lot,” said Darrius Jones, a resident of Alachua.

Jones also grew up in the Merrillwood area and wanted to speak up for residents who are there now.

“You know, it means a lot to me. It’s kind of molded me to be who I am today.”

Jones doesn’t live there now but has family members and friends still do. He doesn’t agree with the plan to move 17 units and wants the city to come up with a new site for the senior home.

“It goes unseen to a lot of people but this is actually the heart of the city,” added Jones. “A lot of things come about from here. You want to talk youth sports, where do they go to get athletes? They come here. You want to talk about Santa Fe, where do the better athletes come from? They come from here. So when you want to start pushing families out, you have to think about the future of the city.”

Out of the 17 families set to move, 15 of them are taking a housing voucher from the housing authority to move somewhere else.

“Neighborhood culture is very important and there is a culture in that neighborhood,” mentioned Ron Hall, Director of Operations for Alachua County Housing Authority. “I personally grew up in Alachua, outside of Alachua in Woodland Main, went to Santa Fe.”

The senior home is state of the art with 40 units costing around $10 million dollars. The organization obtained the majority of the funds for the project through the 9% tax credit with the state.

“I know what the city likes and what it wants to do in their long-term planning. I also know that the residents want to stick around and be near family and that’s very important to us. And we’re going to do our best to make sure that we meet everybody’s needs.”

A public hearing on the Merrillwood senior living development is scheduled with the city of Alachua for Feb. 9.

