Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new locations include Bay, Escambia, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties. The partnership first launched on a trial basis in Marion, Hernando, and Citrus counties last week.(WCJB File)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix is set to open more vaccination appointments on Friday morning.

Appointments are set to open at 6 a.m. in several locations across the state, including several in Marion County.

These appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

These slots fill up quickly - Wednesday’s appointments were taken in less than two hours.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff.

Here is a comprehensive list of all Marion County locations offering the vaccines:

Publix locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine
