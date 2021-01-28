Report: Man bitten by K-9 during traffic stop plans to sue the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB/WJXT) - Three months after a Lake City man lost a chunk of his left following a traffic stop, he is suing the Columbia County Sheriff’s office.

According to a report by WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., Martinezz Bowman, who was bitten by a K-9 during the stop is suing the office, alleging excessive force.

In the notice of intent, the 23-year-old said a deputy deployed the K-9, while other deputies drew guns on him during the traffic stop on Oct. 23.

“I definitely felt like I was going to die,” Bowman told WJXT.

TV20 reached out to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for comment, however, they said they were not releasing a statement at this time.

Attorney John Phillips, who’s representing Bowman, says his client is seeking a substantial settlement to pay for medical expenses. He provided dashcam footage of the incident, which was edited and contains subtitles.

(Viewer discretion advised. Video contains content some may find graphic in nature, including photos of the man’s injuries.)

The video shows that Bowman first drives past a Columbia County deputy on U.S. 441 in a white Dodge Charger. The deputy pulls out and follows Bowman, whose tail lights were not illuminated while driving.

Moments later, as Bowman is attempting to make a left turn onto Gerson Street, the deputy turns on the emergency lights and siren. At this point, Bowman appears to slow down but not immediately pull over. After the sirens were engaged for approximately 23 seconds, Bowman pulls the car over. Both his turn signal and brake lights were illuminated as he continues slowing down.

Phillips says his client has a fear of police following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony Green and other incidents in which Black men and women were killed by police officers.

“He wanted to get home where there was light, instead of pulling over on a two-lane road, and the deputy mistook that as this felony evading, and it escalated from moment one,” Philips said.

The video shows Bowman pulling in his driveway. A deputy then says something that Phillips believes raises red flags.

Deputy: “He’s probably going to try to bail.”

As Bowman appears to be stopping in his driveway, deputies immediately jump out of the patrol vehicle with their guns drawn.

Deputy: “Driver stop!”

Bowman: “What are you mad for?”

Deputy: “Stop right now!”

Bowman: “Are you going to shoot me?”

Deputy: “Put your hands out the window!”

Bowman: “Are you going to shoot me?”

Bowman is heard repeatedly asking the deputies if they are going to shoot him.

Deputy: “I will release my dog if you do not step out of the vehicle! Keep hands on, I’m about to pull my dog.”

Bowman: “This is my house, bro. You are not going to shoot me, bro.”

About 20 seconds go by.

Deputy: “Last warning!”

Bowman: “Step out?”

Deputy: “Sheriff’s Office K-9!”

Bowman: “You want me to get out?”

Deputy: “Sheriff’s Office K-9! You better stop! Stand there! Turn around! Face away from me now! I will release this dog if you do not!”

The deputy yells repeatedly for Bowman to put his hands up, turn around and back toward him. Bowman says he complied with the deputy’s demands. Bowman can not be seen in the dashcam video.

“I wasn’t trying to run. He just let the dog go on me for nothing,” Bowman said.

Bowman says he still requires surgeries after the dog chewed down to the bone of his leg.

“I can walk, but not normal. I have a limp,” he said.

TV20 obtained a copy of the police report. According to the report, the deputy and his partner conducted a felony traffic stop stating, “due to the driver refusing to sop and the unknown of weapons in the vehicle.” The report also describes Bowman as “hostile.”

“Martinezz’s actions were dangerous for deputies and he was warned to comply or K-9 would be released,” wrote the deputy in the report.

After the K-9 apprehended Bowman, the report states that there were also two women in the car with Bowman. The deputy writes that he heard the two women telling Bowman to listen, however, he refused.

The complete Columbia County Sheriff’s police report can be found here.

The sheriff’s office tells TV20 that no deputies involved in the incident is facing any disciplinary action.

Copyright 2021 WCJB/WJXT. All rights reserved.