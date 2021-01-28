Advertisement

Tampa’s mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anyone visiting Tampa’s popular outdoor destinations for the Super Bowl will be required to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order Wednesday saying masks must be worn outside while downtown, in neighborhoods around Raymond James Stadium — where the Super Bowl will be held — and in other tourist hotspots.

The order says those who are not wearing a mask can be cited with a “nominal civil infraction” that carries a penalty up to a $500 fine. It will remain in place until Feb. 13 — nearly a week after the Super Bowl ends.

There are a few exceptions, including children under 5.

“We are incredibly excited to host a fun and safe Super Bowl here in Tampa — but we need everyone to do their part. We want fans to feel confident knowing that when they come out to celebrate Super Bowl LV, they can do so safely in a city that takes this pandemic seriously,” Castor said in a statement Thursday morning.

The NFL is allowing 22,000 visitors to be inside Raymond James Stadium for the game and all will be required to wear masks. It normally has a capacity of 75,000 fans.

There will be official game events around the city, including The Super Bowl Experience, which features live music, food, beverages and football-themed activities. That will be held at multiple parks along the 2.7-mile (4.3-kilometer) Tampa Riverwalk and it is one of the places where masks are required even outdoors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.
Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remembrance day
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Publix vaccination program is expanding
Publix to open more COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Wednesday
Neighbors stopped Terry and held him until Police got there and arrested him.
Neighbors stop man from kidnapping four young kids in Starke
New details on fatal crash on University Avenue
New details on fatal crash on University Avenue

Latest News

Columbia County Report
Columbia County Report: FGC Nursing students partnering with Columbia County Health Dept., and an annual county ball has been postponed
Surrounded by purple, friends and family of long time city councilwoman Mary Sue Rich, honored...
Long time Ocala city councilwoman honored, new community center named after Mary Sue Rich
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday
We take pride in our North Central Florida community and we want you too as well. We are...
TV20 wants to hear from you: ‘Tell us something good’