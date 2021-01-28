Advertisement

TV20 wants to hear from you: ‘Tell us something good’

We take pride in our North Central Florida community and we want you too as well. We are inviting you to tell us something good.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The last year has dealt some challenging cards for everyone, however, it has also allowed several people in the community to inspire others.

TV20 is committed to telling stories that impacts viewers across North Central Florida.

We will continue to cover breaking news, local crime, the COVID-19 pandemic/vaccination process etc., however, one of the things we enjoy the most is telling positive stories in the community.

We want to hear from you.

We’ve made it easy for you to let us know about feel good, positive news happening where you live.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY IDEA.

We take pride in our North Central Florida community, and we want you too as well.

We are inviting you to tell us something good.

