UF will allow students, researchers from across the state to use its supercomputer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is opening up its supercomputer to students and researchers across the state.

UF will soon allow other state university system institutions to use their HiPerGator A.I. at no charge.

The system is the fastest A.I. supercomputer in higher education and is powered by Nvidia.

Possible applications include healthcare, agriculture, climate research, and more.

