What’s Growing On: Florida Master Naturalist Program celebrates 20 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Master Naturalist Program is celebrating it’s 20 year anniversary. 20 years ago, UF Wildlife Ecology and conservation professor Martin Main was attending a wildlife conference in South Florida.

“And I was looking for an outreach program, I’ve got a very diverse background,” Main said. “And I thought this is a very unique opportunity for me to train an army of informed citizens to help with environmental education, but also to help with other things such as conservation action.”

He decided to call it the Florida Master Naturalist Program. He didn’t want it to just be classes he taught, though.

“The idea was that we were going to train people, not just to teach them about the environment, but to teach others about nature and about conservation issues to reach those people we would never be able to reach ourselves,” remarks Main.

They started out with a class on freshwater systems in 2001, then added a course on coastal systems in 2003, followed by an upland systems course in 2005. Since then, they have continued expanding.

“We have about 170 instructors and about 70 instructor teams and folks kept saying, what’s next? So I developed additional courses, what we call special topics, like wildlife monitoring, habitat evaluation, conservation science and environmental interpretation,” said Main. “We’ve had well over 1,000 people take these courses every year.”

The classes are open to any resident in Florida and can be found here. Main says he loves sharing his passion about Florida’s ecosystems with others, but making a real impact on people is what means the most.

Statements we hear back from people are things like, this opened my eyes, this changed my life, this got me a job, I went back to school,” Main said. “And you know, I hear these things, and it makes me very proud of the program and its very gratifying. But the truth of the matter is that the instructors of this program are the heroes of this program.”

