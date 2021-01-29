102-year-old Gainesville woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Friday marked the first day of COVID-19 vaccines at North Florida Regional Senior Healthcare center and one of the first up in line to get their dose was 102-year-old Magnolia Jackson of Gainesville.

“No, it didn’t hurt after I saw what was happening,” mentioned Jackson.

102-year-old Magnolia Jackson of Gainesville got her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at North Florida Regional Senior Healthcare Center. She says it didn’t even hurt! @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/Z1o65FjfNb — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) January 29, 2021

Getting the vaccine for Jackson was just a phone call away as she waited for the senior center to receive their doses. North Florida Regional partners with the Alachua County Health Department to get the senior population all vaccinated.

“I’m well, it felt alright. It was straight, it was surprising though.”

Surprisingly easy for Jackson who was first screened in the car, got her shot and then waited through a 30 minute observation period. She was one of 96 people to receive the first Pfizer dose at the center. Her next appointment for the second dose is set for Feb. 19.

“We’re vaccinating our seniors that are a part of our senior health care centers here at North Florida Regional,” said Lauren Lettelier, the Director of Public Relations and Communications at North Florida Regional Medical Center. “So only our patients who are in our network right now that’s who we’re going to start with and then we’re going to expand out.”

It took about two weeks for Jackson to get an appointment.

“I felt a sigh of relief, we both were really nervous at first,” mentioned Jackson’s grand-niece, Tonya Edwards. She stuck with Jackson throughout the entire pandemic and stayed by her side as Jackson was vaccinated.

“But we know it’s such a priority for the senior citizens,” added Edwards. “Especially the minority community to get vaccinated. So I would rather be the change that I want to see. So I wanted to be an example by getting the vaccine as well and making sure my aunt was vaccinated as well.”

