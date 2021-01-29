Advertisement

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida bar owners and workers will get a taste of life before COVID when they officially open...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday
Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Neighbors stopped Terry and held him until Police got there and arrested him.
Neighbors stop man from kidnapping four young kids in Starke
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside

Latest News

A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actress, dead at 96