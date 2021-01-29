Advertisement

Cold-shooting UF women fall to Missouri, 61-58

Gators fall to 2-6 in SEC play with loss
O'Connell Center, Thurs.
O'Connell Center, Thurs.(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team shot only 29.6 percent from the field Wednesday night against Missouri, and the poor offensive showing cost the Gators a chance at a third straight win.

Florida fell to Mizzou, 61-58 and dropped to 2-6 in SEC play, 9-7 overall. The Tigers improved to 6-5 for the season and reached 2-4 in conference play. The loss snapped Florida’s two-game winning streak. A victory would have meant the team’s first three-game SEC winning streak since the 2015-16 season.

Lavender Briggs led Florida with 19 points and Kiki Smith poured in 14, but the two star guards shot only a combined 10-for-36 from the field. The Gators couldn’t hit from the free throw line either, connecting on just 12 of 25 attempts.

Florida played its second straight game without head coach Cam Newbauer, who remained in health and safety protocol. Despite their troubles, the Gators still had a chance to tie the game in the final ten seconds, but turned it over.

Missouri was led by 16 points from Ladazhia Williams.

Florida hits the road to face No. 20 Tennessee (10-3) on Sunday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.
Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remembrance day
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Publix vaccination program is expanding
Publix to open more COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Wednesday
Neighbors stopped Terry and held him until Police got there and arrested him.
Neighbors stop man from kidnapping four young kids in Starke

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Tampa’s mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl
Florida 4-1 in last 5 behind balanced attack
Florida vs. Vanderbilt Wed.
Forest H.S., Wednesday
Columbia stays hot in boys hoops, denies Forest 60-51
Tigers hold off stingy Wildcats by nine
Columbia downs Forest, 60-51