Cold-shooting UF women fall to Missouri, 61-58

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team shot only 29.6 percent from the field Wednesday night against Missouri, and the poor offensive showing cost the Gators a chance at a third straight win.

Florida fell to Mizzou, 61-58 and dropped to 2-6 in SEC play, 9-7 overall. The Tigers improved to 6-5 for the season and reached 2-4 in conference play. The loss snapped Florida’s two-game winning streak. A victory would have meant the team’s first three-game SEC winning streak since the 2015-16 season.

Lavender Briggs led Florida with 19 points and Kiki Smith poured in 14, but the two star guards shot only a combined 10-for-36 from the field. The Gators couldn’t hit from the free throw line either, connecting on just 12 of 25 attempts.

Florida played its second straight game without head coach Cam Newbauer, who remained in health and safety protocol. Despite their troubles, the Gators still had a chance to tie the game in the final ten seconds, but turned it over.

Missouri was led by 16 points from Ladazhia Williams.

Florida hits the road to face No. 20 Tennessee (10-3) on Sunday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.