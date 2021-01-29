Advertisement

DOH Alachua County temporarily suspends COVID-19 vaccine registrations online

Alachua County Public Schools slow COVID-19 cases with new restrictions and vaccines
Alachua County Public Schools slow COVID-19 cases with new restrictions and vaccines
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Department of Health in Alachua County has temporarily suspended their online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the county DOH, they are in the process of transitioning to a new web-based form for registering and setting up appointments for upcoming events - so they have closed their registration form during this transition.

RELATED STORY: DOH in Alachua County says they will opt out of the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system

However, the DOH says if you have registered using the old form, you have not lost your place in line and there is no need to register with the new form.

The department is calling those over 65 to set up appointments at this time.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

If you would like to register for a vaccine you can call the DOH at 352-334-8810.

The DOH says there will also be several vaccine events, including events that are providing direct outreach to underserved communities and those who don’t have access to digital platforms.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida bar owners and workers will get a taste of life before COVID when they officially open...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday
Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Gainesville city commissioner believes the COVID-19 vaccine needs to be distributed to...
DOH in Alachua County says they will opt out of the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 1/29/2021
Gainesville man arrested for attacking man outside Salty Dog Saloon
Gainesville man arrested for attacking man outside Salty Dog Saloon