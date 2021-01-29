DOH Alachua County temporarily suspends COVID-19 vaccine registrations online

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Department of Health in Alachua County has temporarily suspended their online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the county DOH, they are in the process of transitioning to a new web-based form for registering and setting up appointments for upcoming events - so they have closed their registration form during this transition.

However, the DOH says if you have registered using the old form, you have not lost your place in line and there is no need to register with the new form.

The department is calling those over 65 to set up appointments at this time.

If you would like to register for a vaccine you can call the DOH at 352-334-8810.

The DOH says there will also be several vaccine events, including events that are providing direct outreach to underserved communities and those who don’t have access to digital platforms.

